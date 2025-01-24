Fire at Gudimalkapur warehouse in Hyderabad, 4th in 24 hrs

Hyderabad: In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad has witnessed four fire incidents. The latest occurred on Friday afternoon, January 24 when a huge fire broke out at a wood warehouse near pillar number 111 under the Gudimalkapur police station limits.

The blaze quickly spread to an adjacent mechanic shed, leaving the locals panic-stricken since it reportedly stored cylinders that could have caused a devastating explosion if ignited.

Fortunately, fire department officials quickly reached the scene and doused the fire.

In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad has witnessed four fire incidents. The latest occurred on Friday afternoon, January 24 when a huge fire broke out at a wood warehouse near pillar number 111 under the Gudimalkapur police station limits.



The blaze quickly spread to an adjacent… pic.twitter.com/X58GMFqMKv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 24, 2025

However, no injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Further investigation is ongoing.

On the same day, a fire broke out at a graveyard on Puranapul Road in Hyderabad. According to local reports, the fire started at the graveyard located opposite the Puranapul crematorium. The cables and banners on an electric pole also caught fire.

Officials stated that the fire might have been caused by someone setting trash on fire or discarding a lit cigarette butt.

Similarly, on Friday morning a major fire broke out in a building on Falaknuma Road in Hyderabad. No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The loss of property is currently being estimated.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at a tiffin center in the Nizampet area of Hyderabad’s Bachupally.

Following the incident, panic prevailed among the locals. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the swift action by the authorities prevented a major disaster. According to officials, the fire is believed to have been triggered by an LPG leak. At the time of the incident, a few individuals were present inside the eatery.

Hyderabad records 2500 fire accidents in 2024

The city recorded approximately 2,500 fire accidents this year while Telangana saw a total of 7,600 accidents resulting in over 200 fatalities and property losses worth Rs 822 crore, an official of the fire department told Siasat.com.

These incidents range from small apartment fires to restaurant and transformer fires in Hyderabad among other things.

Speaking to Siasat.com, fire department officials attributed the cause of the fires across Hyderabad to neglect, faulty wiring, overuse of electrical appliances, and carelessness in storing flammable substances. “We try to respond as quickly as possible, but many people are unaware of what to do during a fire, often getting stuck in lifts. Some buildings fail to follow safety protocols, such as having emergency exit doors or a lack of fire extinguishers,” they added.