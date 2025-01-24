Fire breaks out at graveyard on Hyderabad’s Puranapul road

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a graveyard on Puranapul Road on Friday.

According to local reports, the fire started at the graveyard located opposite the Puranapul crematorium. The cables and banners on an electric pole also caught fire.

Upon noticing the fire, local residents attempted to extinguish it using available resources.

The fire department was informed, and one fire engine from Chandulal Baradari reached the spot and successfully extinguished the flames.

Officials stated that the fire might have been caused by someone setting trash on fire or discarding a lit cigarette butt.