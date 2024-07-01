Rs 500 crore club movies of Prabhas: Baahubali to Kalki

Hyderabad: Prabhas’ latest film, the epic dystopian sci-fi action movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ is on a record-breaking spree at the box office, both domestically and worldwide. Released on June 27, the Nag Ashwin-directed film has earned a staggering Rs 550 crore globally within just four days, with Rs 115 crore coming from the film’s Hindi version.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the impressive figures, tweeting, “At the end of 4-day weekend, #Kalki2898AD has grossed around ₹550 Crs at the WW Box office…”

With ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ showing no signs of slowing down, let’s take a look at Prabhas’ other movies that have entered the Rs 500 crore club.

List Of Highest Grossing Movies Of Prabhas

1. Baahubali: The Beginning

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Release Date: July 10, 2015

Worldwide Gross: Rs 632 crore

The movie set new standards for Indian cinema with its high production values and special effects, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Release Date: April 28, 2017

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1814 crore

‘Baahubali 2’ shattered numerous box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever. Its success catapulted Prabhas to international fame and solidified his status as a pan-Indian star.

3. Salaar

Director: Prashanth Neel

Release Date: December 23, 2023

Worldwide Gross: Rs 623.5 crore

The movie became major blockbuster, adding another feather to Prabhas’ cap.

4. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD (Instagram)

Director: Nag Ashwin

Release Date: June 27, 2024

Worldwide Gross: Rs 550 crore (First four days)

The film has had a phenomenal start at the box office. With such a strong opening, it is poised to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Will ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Join the Rs 1000 Crore Club? Only time will tell.