Rs 50L? Orry’s per day earnings will leave you shocked

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been making waves with his charismatic presence and enigmatic persona. While he has kept his professional life under wraps, he recently opened up about his income sources in an interview. Let’s delve into the details:

The Mystery Behind Orry’s Income

Orry didn’t disclose his exact profession, but he made it clear that he doesn’t want a traditional 9-to-5 job. His unconventional approach to earning a living has piqued curiosity among fans and followers.

Orry revealed that Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency manages his work. This association hints at his involvement in the entertainment industry, although he steers clear of mainstream films and television shows.

Whopping Appearance Fees

Talking about how he makes money, Orry said he charges a whopping amount for appearances. He explained, “Do I look cheap? I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh. I have a formal team at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and then I have my own people,”

Orry’s primary focus is to spread happiness. He attends events, weddings, and gatherings, bringing joy to people. These appearances constitute his main source of income. Wedding hosts are willing to pay him between Rs 15 to 30 lakh to grace their special occasions.

Bigg Boss Revelation

During his stint on Bigg Boss 17, Orry shocked host Salman Khan by revealing that he earns around Rs 20 to 30 lakhs in a single night just by posing for photos. His unique approach to monetizing his presence has made him a sought-after personality.

Orry’s story remains intriguing, leaving fans wondering about the secret behind his success. Whether it’s his magnetic charm or his ability to bring joy to others, Orry has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world.