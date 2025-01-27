Rs 569 Cr deposited in Telangana farmer accounts under Rythu Bharosa scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, January 27, deposited Rs 569 crore in the accounts of 4,41,911 farmers, said state agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. The money was deposited under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, that was launched on January 26 by chief minister Revanth Reddy.

Nageswara Rao stated that Rs. 6000 per acre of cultivation will be provided to every eligible farmer under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. “Rythu Bharosa funds launched by the chief minister yesterday were initially released to one village per mandal in the district,” he stated, adding that the released funds were deposited in accounts of farmers today.

The Telangana agriculture minister said that Rs 26.95 crore has been released to 17,576 farmers belonging to 17 villages in 17 mandals in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. In total, the 569 crore was deposited in accounts of 4,41,911 farmers in 577 villages belonging to 563 mandals in 32 districts, covering 9,48,333 acres of land.

Though the Congress government launched the Rythu Bharosa scheme as part of its election promises in the 2023 Telangana elections, the scheme to provide farmers with an income subsidy per farming season was originally conceptualised by ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during his first term as CM.

Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme launched by KCR then, farmers were given Rs 4000 per acre per season, while tenant farmers were not included.