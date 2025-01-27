Rs 569 Cr given to 4.41 Lac Telangana farmers under Rythu Bharosa: Thummala

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has disclosed that Rythu Bharosa amount of Rs 6,000 per acre has been disbursed into the accounts of 4,41,911 farmers living in 577 villages of 563 mandal in 32 districts of Telangana as on Monday, January 27.

A total of Rs 569 crore has been deposited into the farmers’ accounts for an extent of land covering 9,48,333 acres.

Also Read Telangana HC orders CS to extend Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa to municipalities

In a statement to media on Monday, Thummala said that the scheme has been implemented in one village of every mandal in the state from the hands of chief minister A Revanth Reddy on the occasion of the Republic Day on Sunday, January 26.

He said that some mandals showed more number of villages because the crop input financial assistance was being given as per the revenue villages in the mandal.

Under Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa scheme, 20,336 landless agricultural workers living in 561 villages across the state received Rs 6,000 on Monday, in direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.