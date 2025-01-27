Telangana HC orders CS to extend Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa to municipalities

Hyderabad: Telangana High court has ordered the state government to give the benefits of Indiramma Aatmeeeya Bharosa to the landless agricultural workers living in the municipal areas, on par with the beneficiaries availing the scheme’s benefits in the villages.

Hearing a petition filed by G Srinivas, a resident of Narayanpet municipality who claimed that the state government was extending the scheme’s Rs 12,000 per year financial assistance to only those living in gram panchayats and not those living in the municipalities, the High court, on Monday, January 27, has ordered the chief secretary to treat all landless agricultural workers as equal, and to extend the scheme’s benefits to all of them.

The petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar brought to the notice of the High Court that there were more than 8 lakh landless agricultural workers living under the limits of 129 municipalities in the state.