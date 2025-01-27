Telangana HC orders CS to extend Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa to municipalities

The High court was hearing a petition which claimed that Rs 12,000 per annum was being given to landless agricultural workers only in the village and not municipalities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 27th January 2025 11:01 pm IST
Telangana high court orders the state government to extend Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa to landless agricultural workers living in municipal areas.

Hyderabad: Telangana High court has ordered the state government to give the benefits of Indiramma Aatmeeeya Bharosa to the landless agricultural workers living in the municipal areas, on par with the beneficiaries availing the scheme’s benefits in the villages.

Also Read
BJP’s Eatala Rajender moves Telangana HC to quash FIR for slapping man

Hearing a petition filed by G Srinivas, a resident of Narayanpet municipality who claimed that the state government was extending the scheme’s Rs 12,000 per year financial assistance to only those living in gram panchayats and not those living in the municipalities, the High court, on Monday, January 27, has ordered the chief secretary to treat all landless agricultural workers as equal, and to extend the scheme’s benefits to all of them.

The petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar brought to the notice of the High Court that there were more than 8 lakh landless agricultural workers living under the limits of 129 municipalities in the state.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 27th January 2025 11:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button