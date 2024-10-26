Rs 600 cr government land grab attempt in Hyderabad; six held

Hyderabad: Six individuals were arrested for conspiring to illegally acquire 12.09 acres of government land valued at Rs 600 crore in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam area by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The accused arrested have been identified as J Guru Sai Raj, the senior assistant and in-charge sub-registrar of Rangareddy, as well as Mohd Abdul Razzak, Naveen Kumar Goyal, Mohd Abdul Adil, Syeda Kouser, and Afsha Sara.

The investigation was launched following a complaint by Kukala Venka Reddy, the deputy collector and Tashildar of Serlingampally Mandal. Authorities uncovered that the group had conspired with government officials to forge documents and create illegal development agreements for government land. Their plan involved constructing a massive commercial-residential complex spanning 19 lakh square feet across 39 floors.

The fraudulent activities were traced back to a falsified document from 1978, which was allegedly used to establish a bogus development agreement between the heirs of Faizulla (including Abdul Razzak, Abdul Adil, Syeda Kouser, and Afsha Sara) and Geek Builders LLP, managed by Naveen Kumar Goyal. This agreement was purportedly intended to legitimize their claims over the government land in Hyderabad’s transportation hub.

On October 11, the group reportedly collaborated with the in-charge sub-registrar to execute a “Development Agreement cum General Power of Attorney” (DGPA) that included various government lands identified by survey numbers 1, 4, 5, and 20 in Raidurg Paigha village.

Cyberabad commissioner Avinash Mohanty highlighted that Telangana Leather Industries Promotion Corporation Limited (TSLIPCO), the legitimate owner of this land for several decades, had not authorized any such transactions. Despite the land’s prohibitory status, the fraudulent document was registered in Rangareddy district, raising significant concerns regarding collusion between private developers and government officials.

In a related development, TSLIPCO recently entered into a lease agreement with the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Limited (TSTPC) to construct a Unity Mall on 5.16 acres of land across survey numbers 1, 3, 4, 5, 17, 19, and 49.

The government of India allocated Rs 202 crore for this project, and TSTPC awarded the earthwork excavation contract to M/s ONC Constructions Pvt Ltd., with excavation work commencing on April 4, 2024.