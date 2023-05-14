Rs 67.96 lakh worth gold seized at Hyderabad airport from Saudi passenger

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the RGI Airport based on specific information received caught a passenger and seized 1280 grams of gold.

On suspicion the officials caught a male passenger who arrived by flight GF-274 (Gulf Airlines) on Sunday. The passenger arrived from Riyadh via Bahrain to Hyderabad.

On thorough checking of the baggage of the passenger, 14 gold bars of 24 kt purity were found to be concealed inside the battery of an emergency light that was brought by the passenger in his luggage.

The total weight of the gold bars recovered is 1287.6 grams which is valued at 67,96,133 rupees. The smuggled gold has been seized by Customs. The passenger has been arrested under Indian Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation is in progress.