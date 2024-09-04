Over 18 crores: 14 Tollywood stars who donated for flood victims

Hyderabad: Heavy flash floods have hit many villages, towns, and districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, causing major damage. The nonstop rains have flooded homes, roads, and fields, leaving people without shelter or belongings. Many families have lost everything, and rescue teams are working hard to save lives and bring help to those in need.
Vijayawada is one of the worst-affected areas, with entire neighborhoods underwater. In Telangana, especially around Hyderabad, the floods have created dangerous situations. With more rain expected, people are scared and unsure of what will happen next.
But in the middle of this disaster, stars from Tollywood have stepped up to help. Many famous actors and filmmakers are donating money to support the relief efforts.
Jr NTR was the first to announce a staggering donation of Rs 1 crore each to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His contribution set the stage for others to follow, and soon after, Nandamuri Balakrishna joined in with an equally generous donation of Rs 1 crore.
Here’s the complete list of donations that have poured in so far:
1. Chiranjeevi: Rs 1 Crore
2. Allu Arjun: Rs 1 Crore
3. Balakrishna: Rs 1 Crore
4. Pawan Kalyan: Rs 1 Crore
5. Mahesh Babu: Rs 1 Crore
6. Jr .NTR: Rs 1 Crore
7. Trivikram and team: Rs 50 lakhs
8. Vyjayanthi Movies: Rs 50 lakhs
9. Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Rs 30 lakhs
10. Vishwak Sen: Rs 10 lakhs
11. Venky Atluri: Rs 10 lakhs
12. Prabhas: Rs 2 Crores
13. Sonu Sood: Rs 2 Crores
14. Akkineni Family: Rs 1 crore
These acts from Tollywood stars give hope during these difficult times. Their donations are more than just money; they show care, support, and a promise to help people when they need it the most. The strong response from the film industry shows the strength of working together, proving that even in the face of a disaster, human kindness shines through.
As rescue teams continue their work, these donations will help bring relief and rebuild the lives of those who have lost so much. The people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not alone in their struggle—millions of hearts, led by their favorite stars, are with them.