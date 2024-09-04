Over 18 crores: 14 Tollywood stars who donated for flood victims

Hyderabad: Heavy flash floods have hit many villages, towns, and districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, causing major damage. The nonstop rains have flooded homes, roads, and fields, leaving people without shelter or belongings. Many families have lost everything, and rescue teams are working hard to save lives and bring help to those in need.

Vijayawada is one of the worst-affected areas, with entire neighborhoods underwater. In Telangana, especially around Hyderabad, the floods have created dangerous situations. With more rain expected, people are scared and unsure of what will happen next.

But in the middle of this disaster, stars from Tollywood have stepped up to help. Many famous actors and filmmakers are donating money to support the relief efforts.

Jr NTR was the first to announce a staggering donation of Rs 1 crore each to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His contribution set the stage for others to follow, and soon after, Nandamuri Balakrishna joined in with an equally generous donation of Rs 1 crore.

Here’s the complete list of donations that have poured in so far:

1. Chiranjeevi: Rs 1 Crore

తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో వరద ప్రభావం వల్ల ప్రజలకు కలిగిన, కలుగుతున్న కష్టాలు నన్ను కలిచివేస్తున్నాయి. పదుల సంఖ్యలో అమాయక ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో విషాదకరం. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రుల నిర్దేశంలో రెండు ప్రభుత్వాలు శాయశక్తులా పరిస్థితిని మెరుగు పరచడానికి కృషి చేస్తున్నాయి.

మనందరం ఏదో… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 4, 2024

2. Allu Arjun: Rs 1 Crore

3. Balakrishna: Rs 1 Crore

వరద బాధితుల సహాయార్ధం ఏపీ, తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వాలకు చెరో రూ.50 లక్షల విరాళం ప్రకటించిన నటుడు, ఎమ్మెల్యే నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ.



Actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh each to the governments NandamuriBalakrishna #VijayawadaRains #VijayawadaFloods pic.twitter.com/wYzfFgXSe1 — RANGA GAJULA (@GajulaRanga847) September 4, 2024

4. Pawan Kalyan: Rs 1 Crore

5. Mahesh Babu: Rs 1 Crore

In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana. Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 3, 2024

6. Jr .NTR: Rs 1 Crore

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



వరద విపత్తు నుండి ఉపశమనం కోసం రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు తీసుకొనే చర్యలకి… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 3, 2024

7. Trivikram and team: Rs 50 lakhs

Considering the devastation unleashed by a massive downpour on two Telugu States, Director Trivikram Srinivas garu, Producers S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu and S. Naga Vamsi have decided to donate Rs. 50 Lakhs – Rs. 25 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states to… pic.twitter.com/KuEWhkVtJk — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) September 3, 2024

8. Vyjayanthi Movies: Rs 50 lakhs

9. Siddhu Jonnalagadda: Rs 30 lakhs

10. Vishwak Sen: Rs 10 lakhs

In these devastating times of calamity, I am pledging a donation of ₹5 lakhs to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the state. This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods.… — VishwakSen (@VishwakSenActor) September 3, 2024

11. Venky Atluri: Rs 10 lakhs

12. Prabhas: Rs 2 Crores

Rebel Star #PRABHAS Donates 2 Crores For AP & TS Relief Fund (One Crore For Each State) ❤ మనసు ఉన్న రారాజు 🙏



రాజ్యం లో కష్టం అంటే రాజు సాయం చేయకుండా ఉంటాడ 🛐 DEMIGOD For A Reason 🙇#Prabhas#VijayawadaFloods #TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/ceDh96J1Vf — KITTU (@jayakrishnapb) September 4, 2024

13. Sonu Sood: Rs 2 Crores

14. Akkineni Family: Rs 1 crore

Akkineni Family donated ₹50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to aid in flood disaster relief.#Nagarjuna #NagaChaitanya #Akhil pic.twitter.com/ctEqYY5Mpl — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) September 4, 2024

These acts from Tollywood stars give hope during these difficult times. Their donations are more than just money; they show care, support, and a promise to help people when they need it the most. The strong response from the film industry shows the strength of working together, proving that even in the face of a disaster, human kindness shines through.

As rescue teams continue their work, these donations will help bring relief and rebuild the lives of those who have lost so much. The people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not alone in their struggle—millions of hearts, led by their favorite stars, are with them.