Rs 7 crore jewellery stolen from CaratLane store in Medipally

Hyderabad: A gang of burglars allegedly broke into a CaratLane jewellery store in Medipally in the early hours of Monday, October 5, and decamped with diamond and gold ornaments reportedly worth Rs 7 crore.

The burglars reportedly targeted the outlet late at night and broke open the shutter before entering the store. They allegedly stole a large quantity of diamond and gold jewellery and fled the scene.

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On receiving information, Medipally police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from the jewellery store and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the shop’s owner, a native of Warangal, said that he received information about the incident in the morning when the building owner informed him that the shop shutter was open.

After receiving the information, he lodged a police complaint.

A case has been registered, and special teams are working to track down the burglars.