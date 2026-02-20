Rs 7 crore ‘profit’ turns into Rs 36 lakh nightmare for Hyderabad investor

One of the scammers claimed to be a trader and contacted the victim. She shared links of trading websites with the victim and persuaded him to join the platform.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 3:47 pm IST
Cyber crime warning sign with hooded hacker silhouette.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man from Hyderabad was allegedly duped of Rs 36.30 lakh in an investment fraud after scammers claiming to be representatives of Barclays International Group promised him a profit of Rs 7 crore.

The incident occurred in Malkajgiri Cybercrime Police limits. On January 30, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group named “Barclays.” The administrators shared trading tips, screenshots of profits and alleged Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) registration certificates to gain his trust.

One of the scammers, identified as Sanya, claimed to be a trader and contacted the victim. She shared links to trading websites with the victim and persuaded him to join the platform. Convinced, the man made an initial investment of Rs 50,000 and received some profit.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The victim was encouraged to make more investments in institutional stocks and IPOs. Soon, the website displayed a profit of Rs 7 crore. However, when the victim tried to withdraw the money, he wasn’t able to do so.

The scammers demanded 2 per cent of the profit as processing charges. Suspecting fraud, the victim approached the police. In his complaint, the man stated that he invested Rs 36,35,010 in 12 transactions and received only Rs 5,000 in return, suffering a net loss of Rs 36,30,010.

Based on the complaint, the Cybercrime Police registered a case. The investigation is underway, the police said.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 3:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button