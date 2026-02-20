Passport office in Secunderabad to remain closed on February 26

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Secunderabad on Friday, February 20, announced it will remain closed on Thursday, February 26, due to administrative work.

The walk-in interviews for passports, which are conducted weekly on Thursdays, will not be held next week. Deputy Passport Officer, L Srinivas Rao, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the applicants.

Hyderabad RPO wins national award

In June 2025, The Hyderabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) has been honoured with a prestigious national award for its implementation of innovative, citizen-friendly policies in passport services.

The award was presented during the Regional Passport Officers’ Conference held in New Delhi, where Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, handed over the accolade to Hyderabad RPO officer Snehaja Jonnalagadda.

This recognition comes in light of several pioneering initiatives and people-centric reforms introduced by the Hyderabad RPO during 2024-25.



Notable among these is the “Thursday Grievance Redressal” program, which allows citizens facing passport-related issues to directly visit the office every Thursday and lodge complaints in person. The office has also undertaken cleanliness drives, rejuvenating its premises, and released a commemorative passport envelope to mark the 75th Constitution Day.



Additionally, the Hyderabad RPO launched an Art and Calligraphy Exhibition, inaugurated by the Telangana Governor, which will run throughout the year.

Other impactful initiatives include cyber awareness campaigns, medical health camps, active engagement with the public through social media, and rainwater conservation programs.