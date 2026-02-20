Passport office in Secunderabad to remain closed on February 26

Deputy Passport Officer, L Srinivas Rao expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the applicants.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 2:03 pm IST
An image of Indian Passports used for representational purposes
Repetitional image

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Secunderabad on Friday, February 20, announced it will remain closed on Thursday, February 26, due to administrative work.

The walk-in interviews for passports, which are conducted weekly on Thursdays, will not be held next week. Deputy Passport Officer, L Srinivas Rao, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the applicants.

Hyderabad RPO wins national award

In June 2025, The Hyderabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) has been honoured with a prestigious national award for its implementation of innovative, citizen-friendly policies in passport services.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The award was presented during the Regional Passport Officers’ Conference held in New Delhi, where Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, handed over the accolade to Hyderabad RPO officer Snehaja Jonnalagadda.

This recognition comes in light of several pioneering initiatives and people-centric reforms introduced by the Hyderabad RPO during 2024-25.

Notable among these is the “Thursday Grievance Redressal” program, which allows citizens facing passport-related issues to directly visit the office every Thursday and lodge complaints in person. The office has also undertaken cleanliness drives, rejuvenating its premises, and released a commemorative passport envelope to mark the 75th Constitution Day.

Additionally, the Hyderabad RPO launched an Art and Calligraphy Exhibition, inaugurated by the Telangana Governor, which will run throughout the year.

Other impactful initiatives include cyber awareness campaigns, medical health camps, active engagement with the public through social media, and rainwater conservation programs.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th February 2026 2:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button