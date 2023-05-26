Rs 75 coin to be launched on inauguration of new Parliament building

New Delhi: A Rs 75 coin will be launched to commemorate the inauguration of new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by Finance Ministry, the 35-gram coin will be circular in shape with a 44 mm diametre.

The front side of the coin will feature Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ written below it. On the left side ‘Bharat’ will be written in Devanagiri script while on the right side, India will be written in English.

It will also feature the symbol of Rupee and 75 written in international numerals.

Back side of the coin will feature an image of Parliament complex.

On the upper periphery of the coin, Sansad Sankul will be written while Parliament complex in English on the lower periphery. Below Sansad Sankul, the year ‘2023’ will be inscribed in international numerals.