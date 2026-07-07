Rs 7,750 cr Rythu Bharosa funds deposited in farmers’ accounts

Hyderabad: The state government disbursed Rs 7,750.45 crore into the bank accounts of 68.96 lakh farmers as part of the Rythu Bharosa crop input assistance for Kharif 2026-27.

The state government completed the disbursement in eight days, covering 129.17 lakh acre agricultural land.

Ruythu Bharosa Assistance of Rs 7750.45 Cr released as on 07-07-2026 pic.twitter.com/wHWMQtikbz — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) July 7, 2026

On June 30, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy began the distribution of funds by transferring Rs 6,000 per acre to farmers who own up to two acre of land.

From July 1 to July 7, it gradually increased to farmers owning between 3 and 4 acre of land

From July 1 to July 7, the scheme was rolled out to cover farmers owning 3 acres, 4 acres and from July 8, eight acre land.

Also Read Revanth releases Rs 2,482 cr Rythu Bharosa to 41 lakh farmers

It is interesting to note that there are 26,55,045 farmers in the state who own only up to one acre of land and 58,831 own up to eight acre.