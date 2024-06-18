Rs 80 crores: Price tag that paused Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film

On Monday, reports went viral suggesting that Atlee and Allu Arjun's project has been shelved, leaving fans curious about the reason behind this decision

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2024 2:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: Since the release of Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Jawan’ in 2023, Atlee has become one of the most sought-after directors in Indian Cinema. Many actors are eager to work with him, leading to meetings with several superstars.

Atlee’s Next Project with Allu Arjun Shelved

All eyes were on Atlee’s next project, which was rumored to feature Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. However, latest reports suggest that the project has reportedly been shelved, leaving fans curious about the reason behind this decision.

The Reason?

According to a fresh report in Telugu 123, Atlee’s high remuneration is the main reason. The star director demanded a staggering 80 crores as his fee, which shocked producer Allu Aravind. Both Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind decided not to pay Atlee this amount and chose to put the project on hold.

Now, Atlee is working with Salman Khan. Initially, he aimed to collaborate with Allu Arjun, but after not getting approval, he pitched a new idea to Salman Khan, which the actor liked.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Atlee and Salman Khan create together.

