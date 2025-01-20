Rs 80 lakh: Know who got the highest paycheck from Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: After over three months of drama, entertainment, and intense rivalries, Bigg Boss 18 concluded on January 19 with Karanveer Mehra emerging as the winner. While Vivian Dsena secured the runner-up title and Rajat Dalal took third place, Karanveer not only claimed the trophy but also emerged as the highest earner of the season.

Karanveer Mehra Bigg Boss 18 Earnings

Karanveer Mehra took home a total of Rs 80 lakhs from Bigg Boss 18. His weekly remuneration of Rs 2 lakhs for his 15-week stay added up to Rs 30 lakhs. Along with the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs for winning the show, his total earnings stand at Rs 80 lakhs.

Highest paid contetant

Runner-up Vivian Dsena, one of the most popular contestants this season, earned Rs 75 lakhs during his stint. He was the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 18. Charging Rs 5 lakhs per episode, his earnings for 15 weeks amounted to Rs 75 lakhs, just Rs 5 lakhs short of Karanveer’s total. Had Vivian won the show, his total earnings would have soared to Rs 1.25 crore, making him the highest earner of this season.

