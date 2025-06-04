Hyderabad: Over the years, movies have become grander and more expensive. Remember when Titanic shocked the world with its then-record budget of Rs. 17,180 crore (approximately $200 million)? Fast forward to Avengers: Endgame, which reportedly cost over Rs. 30,000 crore (around $350 million) and earned nearly Rs. 2.4 lakh crore (about $2.79 billion) worldwide. With big stars, stunning special effects, and global releases, the cost of making movies is skyrocketing. But now, a new film has taken the top spot as the most expensive movie ever made.

Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios is making its biggest film ever: Avengers: Doomsday. The total cost is expected to reach Rs. 85,000 crore(approximately $1 billion). That includes huge amounts spent on visual effects and a long list of famous actors. Around Rs. 21,400 crore (about $250 million) is just for actor salaries! The cast includes stars like Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), and Robert Downey Jr.—who is coming back, but this time as the villain Doctor Doom!

All Heroes in One Film

This movie will bring together Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and New Avengers in one epic story. The Russo Brothers, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, are also directing Doomsday. The story will show these heroes joining forces to fight Doctor Doom.

Can It Make Enough Money?

Even if this movie earns more than Rs. 85,000 crore (over $1 billion), it may still not make a profit. That’s because Marvel also has to spend millions on marketing and global promotion. To be successful, it needs to earn more than Endgame or even Avatar.

Avengers: Doomsday is coming to theatres on December 18, 2026. With the biggest budget in film history, this movie is a big risk for Marvel—but it could also become their biggest hit ever.