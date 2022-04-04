Rs 900 cr spent on minority progress: K Ishwar

Hyderabad: The minister for Minority Welfare K Ishwar congratulated Muslims on the advent of the Holy month of Ramadan. “On the sighting of the New Moon, I offer my hearty congratulations to Muslims who perform special prayers with devotion and fervor during Ramadan to seek forgiveness from Almighty”.

“The month of Ramadan also helps in empathizing with poor people’s hunger and thirst. It also promotes peace and brotherhood in the society,” he said.

“The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao treats all the communities equally. He is taking initiative for the progress of every citizen of the state irrespective of his religion, caste, and creed. These initiatives have helped in maintaining law and order and religious harmony among the people,” the Minister said.

Ishwar also said that the TRS government spent Rs 900 crores for Minority Welfare. Among other minority initiatives, he mentioned the renovation of mosques and dargahs for Ramadan, distribution of clothes and rations among poor people before Eid ul Fitr, steps for bettering the education in 204 minority residential schools, providing Rs 20 lakh to minorities students studying abroad, and Rs 5000 monthly honorarium to around 10000 Imams and Muezzins and Rs 100,116 to Muslim girls under Shaadi Mubarak scheme.