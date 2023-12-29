RS chairman declines AAP’s request to appoint Raghav Chadha as party’s interim leader

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has turned down AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s request to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party’s interim leader in the Upper House of Parliament.

According to sources, Dhankhar in a letter to Kejriwal said, “This aspect is subject to ‘The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act. 1998’ and the Rules made thereunder. The request, not being in conformity to applicable legal regime, is not being acceded to.”

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had asked Dhankhar to appoint Chadha as the interim leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha as floor leader Sanjay Singh was in judicial custody.

With Dhankhar turning down Kejriwal’s request citing rules, Singh continues to remain the leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha.