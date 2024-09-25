RS Praveen Kumar questions TSMHSRB over pharmacist posts notification

Hyderabad: Dr. RS Praveen Kumar, leader of the BRS party, expressed his discontent on Tuesday regarding the Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (TSMHSRB) for issuing a notification that he deemed incomplete for filling 633 pharmacist positions within the state’s health department.

He criticized the board for failing to provide a detailed breakdown of category-wise reservations for eligible candidates across different zones.

Among the 633 vacancies, 446 are allocated to the Director of Public Health (DPH), 185 to the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), and 2 to MNJ Cancer Hospital.

Praveen Kumar raised concerns on social media, questioning the utility of a “flawed notification filled with numerous gaps.”

He urged the MHSRB to disclose the specific category-wise reservations based on zones. Furthermore, he noted that online applications for these positions will be open from October 5 until 5 PM on October 21, 2024.