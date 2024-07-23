RSS activist & Gujarat head of Hindu Vahini arrested in drug racket

The Surat police of Gujarat managed to expose a drug racket leading to the arrest of Vikas Ahir, who is reportedly an activist affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a prominent figure within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s youth wing.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat police conducted a raid on Monday, July 22, that led to the arrest of Ahir and his two accomplices, Chetan Kumar Sahu and Anish Khan.

In a statement, the police team said that Ahir utilized his ice cream parlours as fronts for disturbing MD (Mephedrone) drugs, smuggled from Rajasthan. The SOG team, acting on a tip-off, raided the Grand Villa Hotel near Udhna Darwaja on Ring Raod, Surat.

The special police team discovered a total of 354.910 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 35,49,100 in room No. 704 and confiscated the drugs, two mobile phones, a car, Rs 11,350 in cash, and other items valued at approximately Rs 44,75,000.

The police investigation revealed that the drug items were ordered through social media platforms like Snapchat, and Instagram and were delivered to Surat for sale through Ice cream parlours and lorries.

According to the reports, Ahir’s previous activities include robbery, leading to a case against him at the Amroli police station and the revocation of his firearm license.

On the other hand, Anish Khan is a known history-sheeter who faced the law in 2017, when he allegedly kidnapped a person, killed him, and dumped the body in a drain in Dumas. He had been arrested in an NDPS case earlier.

Also Read BJP leader arrested for collecting money in name of providing govt jobs

Ahir’s political connections

According to Ahir’s social media profile, he claimed to be the state head of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organisation founded by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Ahir projected an image of a staunch Hindutva member and cow vigilante.

Soon after Ahir’s arrest, his photographs with several BJP big-wigs including Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghvi and state BJP chief CR Paatil, MP Tejasvi Surya and Surat police officer Jayraj Gadhvi went viral on social media