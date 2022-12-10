RSS affiliate BMS to hold ‘maha morcha’ against Centre’s economic policies on Dec 28

Published: 10th December 2022
Nagpur: The Vidarbha Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will lead a protest march to the Vidhan Bhavan here on December 28 amid the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly against the Centre’s policy of privatisation and other labour woes.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Vidarbha Pradesh president Shilpa Deshpande and general secretary Gajanan Gatlewar and others recently, said a release by BMS publicity head Suresh Chaudhary.

Public enterprises are being privatised on a large-scale by the Union government and contract workers were being exploited, the release said, adding the “maha morcha” on December 28 will see the participation of 20,000 functionaries.

“The sankalp yatra will start from Arvi in Wardha, the birth place of BMS founder Dattopant Thengadi, on December 12, pass through 11 Vidarbha districts, before culminating in the maha morcha on December 28,” it said.

Workers and agricultural labourers from Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana and Washim districts will take part, he said.

