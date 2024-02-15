RSS chief, MM Keeravani attend Sangh’s music event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday attended a musical event organised by the Sangh at Ghatkesar near here titled ‘Swara Jhari’, in which Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani was a special guest.

As many as 81 Sangh members in the age group of 13 to 66 played various musical instruments. The compositions chosen for the ghosh pradarshan’ (public performance) were based on Indian ragas.

The instruments played by the performers include a bugle, side flute, side drum, and bass drum.

Bhagwat was seen enjoying the show as the performers enthralled the gathering with their impeccable performance, which lasted for about two hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)