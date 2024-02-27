RSS functionary Indresh Kumar leads Muslim group to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: Hundreds of Muslim devotees thronged Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as part of the Sadbhav Yatra carried out under the leadership of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar to promote religious harmony on Tuesday.

Muslim devotees from far and wide came to have the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla.

The Muslims devotees were carrying saffron Lord Ram flags in their hands and chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans during their yatra. Muslim devotees said that Lord Ram is like a prophet to them and also the prophet of Hindus. “There is no feeling of discrimination between us. I feel fortunate that I came to see Lord Ram. It’s really good to come to Ram Lalla’s premises,” said a Muslim devotee.

Earlier in January, the nationalist Muslim organisation Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), a branch of the Hindu right-wing group RSS, claimed that 74 per cent of Muslims are happy with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and believe that Narendra Modi is the most successful Prime Minister of India.

Referring to the findings of the survey, MRM claimed that Lord Ram is present in every corner of the people and that Narendra Modi is the most successful Prime Minister of India, whose words not only India but the whole world listens to and accepts.

The survey claimed that “countless Muslims” wanted the so-called Ulemas, Maulanas and opposition leaders who are trying to earn their political fortunes in the name of Islam should be completely boycotted.

Given the temple construction in Ayodhya, the survey claimed that according to the Muslim community, the Ram temple in Ayodhya is the centre of faith for Hindus and the faith of the majority population should be respected.

According to the survey, the Muslims of the country believe that Ram belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Ram.

Therefore, it is necessary to give a befitting reply to those disruptive forces who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of the country in the name of Ram.

Muslims also openly said that in Islam, worshipping in a mosque that was built by demolishing a holy place of another religion is haraam.