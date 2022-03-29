RSS leader praises seventh Nizam for helping Center during war with China, Pak

Hyderabad: Indresh Kumar, a senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday praised the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan for helping the Indian government financially.

Speaking at the 136th birthday celebration of the Nizam which was held at Women’s college, OU, he lauded Osman Ali Khan’s help at the time of war with China and Pakistan.

Highlighting the fact that Nizam gave importance to women’s education, he said that the erstwhile ruler had established institutions not only for men but also for women.

During the address, the leader praised the Urdu language and urged Hyderabadis to live in unity by respecting each other’s religion.

His speech was appreciated by everyone.

Nizams of Hyderabad

They were the rulers of the erstwhile Hyderabad. During the British rule in India, the internal power of erstwhile Hyderabad State was with the Nizams. They retained the power until the State was integrated in Indian Union in September 17, 1948.

At the time of integration, Hyderabad was the largest and most prosperous among 552 princely states in India, and the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan was the ruler.

Even after integration, he was made Rajpramukh.

On February 24, 1967, he breathed his last. He was laid to rest beside his mother in the graveyard of Judi Mosque.