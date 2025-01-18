/////RSS leader reveals news anchor coached him to make anti-religious remarks

In a startling revelation, a prominent leader of the right-wing outfit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Rakesh Sinha said that a news anchor from a well-known national television once coached him to make derogatory comments about the Muslim community including beard skull caps during a debate show.

Sinha pointed out that this particular event which occurred in 2016 was a planned strategy to trigger controversy generate heated arguments and ensure the debate trended on social media platforms like Twitter.

The allegations

Narrating the sequence of incidents while addressing an audience of which a video went viral on social media on Friday, January 17, Sinha recounted receiving a phone call from a leading national news channel inviting him to be a part of a news debate. Initially thrilled, Sinha then became sceptical after the channel followed up with the second call.

He said, “I will not disclose the name of the channel. A news anchor on the call directed me to make derogatory remarks about Muslims and their cultural practices like beard and skull caps to ignite a dirty discussion”.

“The anchor said that another invited Muslim panellist named Ansar Raza was also instructed to make provocative statements in response,” Sinha added.

Sinha claimed that the channel anchor, in a very direct manner, told him regarding the show that the intention was to create controversy on the channel. “They told me that everything I uttered would be spectacular and the debate would start trending on Twitter,” he recalled.

He further said that on the evening of the scheduled date, the channel company even sent a vehicle to ensure his timely arrival at their studio in Noida. However, Sinha turned down the offer stating that he already had some engagements in Mumbai.

Upon learning of the rejection at the last moment, when the anchor attempted to persuade him further, Sinha humorously remarked, “I rehearsed the words you told me to speak and realised I am good-looking and tall. Perhaps, it might be more useful to go act in Mumbai instead.”

Sinha used the incident to deliver a broader message about personal responsibilities to the audience. “I knew my responsibilities and integrity as a member of the RSS. I immediately realised that this was something which I did not need to waste my time with,” he said.

Amid applause from the audience, Sinha concluded his speech by advising the people suggesting they avoid succumbing to petty provocations that are mostly staged and maintain their responsibilities as citizens of the country.

RSS leader Rakesh Sinha said he was tutored by anchor from news channel to make derogatory remarks on beard and skull-cap of Muslims during debate to go trending on Twitter. Another panelist Ansar Raza was also asked to make problematic remarks to stage a quarrel between them. pic.twitter.com/SJIVVj4mk0 — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) January 17, 2025

Critics have raised flags over the ethics of television news debates in India following revelations by Sinha. Some have accused those, who engage in such things, of aspiring to create sensationalism and polarization which would erode the media institutions’ authority.