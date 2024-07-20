RSS meet at central university of Karnataka; Chancellor, VC attend

An alleged RSS meeting was held at the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) on July 18, with the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, and other senior professors and students in attendance.

The event was highlighted by an alumni named Nandkumar, who posted about it on his Facebook page.

In an open letter to the Karnataka state government, Nandkumar described the event as anti-academic activities.

Nandkumar’s FB post

“Instead of academics, only RSS activities are happening in the university. The management is punishing those who question by charging them with fake police cases,” Nankumar wrote in his Facebook post.

On July 18, the RSS event was attended by Chancellor RR Biradara, Academic Director Prof. Basavaraj Donur, and many others.

Nanadkumar’s post said that if anyone was found filming the meeting, their mobiles were confiscated. “If the programme held inside the university is legal, why is there a fear?” Nandkumar questioned.

A video of the recent meeting held at the university has emerged on social media platforms, where the participants are seen singing the RSS traditional song, ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale’.