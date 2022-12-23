RSS meet to be held in Gujarat’s Kutch on Dec 25-26 to expand base, Bhagwat to attend

Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Gujarat on December 25 and 26 to attend a meeting of workers of the outfit’s Saurashtra zone and guide them about expanding its base in the region.

The closed-door meeting, to be held in Anjar town of Kutch district, will be attended by nearly 300 RSS workers of Saurashtra and Kutch regions and the focus will be on establishing shakhas (branches) in each and every village of the state, a functionary of the outfit said on Friday.

“The RSS is completing 100 years in 2025, and a target has been set of establishing shakhas in each and every village. We also plan to cover all the cities and towns through our shakhas. On December 25 and 26, Mohan Bhagwat will provide guidance to the workers of Saurashtra and Kutch region on how we can achieve that target,” he said.

He said RSS shakhas are organised daily in 7,000 out of 18,000 villages in the state.

Notably, a three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the top decision-making body of the RSS, was held in the presence of Bhagwat and other top leaders in Ahmedabad in March with the aim of expanding its base.