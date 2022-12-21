Social inequality exists because we mistook Adharma for Dharma: RSS chief

Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said inequality is still prevailing in society because people mistook ‘Adharma’ (irreligious behaviour) for ‘dharma’ (religion) for nearly 2,000 years.

He was speaking at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, set up over 600 acres near here as part of the Pramukh Swami centenary celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect. Pramukh Swami died in August 2016 at the age of 95.

“Social inequality is still there because we have mistaken ‘Adharma for Dharma’ for nearly 2,000 years. Otherwise, religion does not have the concept of who is superior and who is inferior,” the RSS chief said in his speech.

Instead of preaching harmony, people need to practice it in daily life like Pramukh Swami Maharaj did, Bhagwat said.

False pride about one’s family, wealth, looks or physical strength makes people think they are superior to others, he said.

“Social inequality is not a result of religion. Our saints had also declared that, and even religious scriptures do not support that concept. We all need to follow the saints. We need to deal with our ego because it stops us from changing our habits and that is where the saints’ role comes into the picture,” said Bhagwat.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was a great saint who lived for the betterment of society and inspired people to follow the right path, he said.

The month-long centenary celebrations were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sect’s chief Mahant Swami Maharaj on December 14