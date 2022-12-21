Social inequality exists because we mistook Adharma for Dharma: RSS chief

Instead of preaching harmony, people need to practice it in daily life like Pramukh Swami Maharaj did, Bhagwat said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 21st December 2022 9:40 pm IST
Social inequality exists because we mistook Adharma for Dharma for 2,000 years: RSS chief
Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses RSS volunteers during an event on the occasion of Vijayadashami, in Nagpur, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said inequality is still prevailing in society because people mistook ‘Adharma’ (irreligious behaviour) for ‘dharma’ (religion) for nearly 2,000 years.

He was speaking at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, set up over 600 acres near here as part of the Pramukh Swami centenary celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect. Pramukh Swami died in August 2016 at the age of 95.

“Social inequality is still there because we have mistaken ‘Adharma for Dharma’ for nearly 2,000 years. Otherwise, religion does not have the concept of who is superior and who is inferior,” the RSS chief said in his speech.

Also Read
Delhi excise case: Accused formed cartel with ‘South Group’ controlled by Kavitha, says ED

Instead of preaching harmony, people need to practice it in daily life like Pramukh Swami Maharaj did, Bhagwat said.

False pride about one’s family, wealth, looks or physical strength makes people think they are superior to others, he said.

“Social inequality is not a result of religion. Our saints had also declared that, and even religious scriptures do not support that concept. We all need to follow the saints. We need to deal with our ego because it stops us from changing our habits and that is where the saints’ role comes into the picture,” said Bhagwat.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was a great saint who lived for the betterment of society and inspired people to follow the right path, he said.

The month-long centenary celebrations were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sect’s chief Mahant Swami Maharaj on December 14

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button