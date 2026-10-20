RSS must follow process for Vijayadashami marches: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has called on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to obtain formal permission for its Vijayadashami route marches by submitting applications in the prescribed format and furnishing all required details.

Kharge made the statement in a social media post in which he shared a letter reportedly submitted by RSS workers to a Bengaluru police station regarding a proposed procession. He said that simply informing the police or asking the Home Department to cooperate and make arrangements could not be treated as permission.

My dearest Swayamsevaks of the RSS,



Hope the Dasara festivities are in full swing!



Not to be a wet blanket, but a gentle reminder, merely “informing” or telling the Home Department to “cooperate” or “make necessary arrangements” is not the same as obtaining permission.



Please… pic.twitter.com/pHrPjIMEpr — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 20, 2026

Addressing RSS volunteers, the minister acknowledged the festive atmosphere surrounding Vijayadashami but stressed that all organisations must follow the prescribed procedure for conducting public events.

He asked the RSS to complete the application process and wait for formal approval from the competent authorities before organising its route march.

Kharge cited the RSS annual report for 2025-26, which reportedly recorded 562 route marches across Karnataka involving 2,21,963 uniformed volunteers. He referred to the figures while highlighting the scale of the organisation’s public activities in the state.

Large processions require planning: Priyank Kharge

According to the minister, large processions require detailed planning by the police, particularly when several events are scheduled on the same day and at the same time. Arrangements may include deployment of police personnel, traffic regulation, security, transportation, food and other logistical support.

He pointed out that such preparations require adequate manpower and the use of public resources. Organisers must therefore provide sufficient information in advance so that authorities can assess requirements and make necessary arrangements.

The minister’s message stressed that prior intimation alone does not replace formal authorisation. He called on the RSS to submit the required application and await the decision of the competent authorities.

The remarks have drawn attention to the procedures governing public processions in Karnataka ahead of the Vijayadashami celebrations. RSS route marches, conducted by uniformed volunteers, form part of the organisation’s traditional festival activities.

Kharge maintained that the established process should apply uniformly to all organisations seeking to hold public events. The permission process and the arrangements required for the proposed marches will be subject to the applicable procedures and decisions of the authorities concerned.