RSS would sack Agniveers based on caste: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: After Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Narendra Modi government for asking for the caste certificate in the recruitment of Agniveers in the defence forces.

Tejashwi Yadav also attacked the RSS, and said, “The Centre was asking castes of Agniveers to categorise them and the RSS, which is the largest casteist organisation, would sack them on the basis of caste.

“Jaat Na Pucho Sadhu Ki Lekin Jaat Pucho Fauji Ki (Don’t ask the caste of a saint but ask the caste of an armed personnel),” Tejashwi said in a tweet.

Also Read Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Hoisting Tricolour must in Karnataka madrasas

“The BJP government is staying away from the caste-based census. Even in Bihar, the state government is conducting a caste-based census on its own expenses after the centre refused to conduct it. Now, the same central government is asking the caste of Agniveers (Armed personnel) who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. They are asking the caste of Agniveers so that RSS could sack them from the job,” Tejashwi said.

As per the provision in the recruitment process of Agniveers in the defence forces, there is no provision for reservation. Hence, asking for the caste certificate of Agniveers is surprising to everyone.

Earlier on Monday, Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha raised the same question.

Kushwaha said, “I am surprised with the caste certificate required during recruitment of Agniveer in the defence forces. There is no provision of reservation in Agnipath and Agniveer schemes then why are they demanding caste certificates?”

“The Centre should give clarification on it,” he said.

Kushwaha gave the reference to the E column of joinindianarmy.nic.in, which mentions the caste certificate. The candidates would require caste certificates with a photograph issued by Tehsildar and the district magistrate.

In the F column, there is a provision for a religion certificate as well. The certificate should be issued from the Tehsildar or SDM office.