RTA books 22 school buses in Hyderabad for safety violations

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) intensified its ongoing special drive against school buses across the city, booking 22 cases on Friday, June 13, for various violations.

The violations ranged from a lack of proper documentation to failure to comply with safety norms mandated for transporting school children.

With around 2,200 school buses operated by private school managements in Hyderabad, the RTA said inspections will continue in the coming days. Officials warned that strict penalties would be imposed on violators to ensure student safety and compliance with transportation regulations.

RTA to launch daily school bus inspections in Hyderabad

As part of a special drive, an RTA team and motor vehicle inspector (MVI) inspected school buses across Vanasthalipuram.

According to reports, special teams will now monitor school buses daily during peak hours, focusing on vehicle fitness, driver licensing, and traffic rule adherence particularly preventing overloading and underage driving.

The regional transport office official further clarified that cases will be filed against schools operating unsafe buses in the city.

