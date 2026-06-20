RTA seizes private bus over cramped seats, safety violations

Hyderabad: A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Gujarat was seized by the Khairtabad Road Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday, June 19, over safety violations, officials said.

Speaking to NTV reporters, officials said the bus, owned by Shri Mahadev FDM Travels, had extremely cramped seats, making escape extremely difficult in an emergency.

Videos emerged on social media on June 20 showing stranded angry passengers fighting with officials. However, after understanding the gravity of the situation, they expressed gratitude, saying they were saved from a greater disaster. “Even though we might have experienced some inconvenience, we are glad that we were saved from facing an accident,” one of the passengers said.

The bus is registered in Arunachal Pradesh and contains an all-India permit.

Others said that they were being well accommodated by the transport officials, and food and other amenities were arranged for them.