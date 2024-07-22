RTA signs Rs 2505 cr deal for new buses on Dubai roads

Dubai: In alignment with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the aim is to establish a sustainable and resilient public transport system that facilitates the movement of residents and visitors.

This initiative aims to enhance the well-being of the people, boost Dubai’s global competitiveness as a hub for international events and achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 targets; and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for the purchase of 636 buses of various sizes.

These buses comply with the European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6). Among them, there will be 40 electric buses, marking the largest and first of their kind in the UAE. Bus deliveries will take place in 2024 and 2025.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, commented, “The procurement of these new buses is part of a master plan to elevate the public transport system in Dubai to bring it in line with the top international standards. Our goal is to offer best-in-class services to public transport users and accommodate the sustained growth of public bus ridership. The deal illustrates RTA’s determination to make public transport the preferred mobility mode for residents to increase the share of public transport journeys to 25 per cent by 2030. Achieving such a target requires the provision of high-quality public transport means characterised by wide geographical coverage and integrated multi-modal transit systems.”

“The technical specifications of the new buses support the UAE’s goal of to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 aimed to position Dubai as one of the world’s largest urban economies. The buses are compatible with RTA’s Public Transport Zero Emissions in Dubai 2050 Strategy to convert all buses, taxis, and limousines to zero-emission vehicles, targeting 100% conversion of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen-powered buses by 2050,” Al Tayer explained.

“The contract includes the purchase of 40 electric buses from Zhongtong, featuring Gulf specifications tested and proven in the region, and 450 city service buses, including 400 MAN buses and 50 Zhongtong buses, all with high safety, comfort, and quality standards. These buses are fitted with Euro 6 environmentally friendly engines and classified under the United Nations Vehicle Category Class II, allowing flexibility in operation on urban and inter-urban routes. The contract also includes 76 double-decker buses from Volvo and 70 articulated buses from Isuzu Anadolu to serve high-density urban areas and new districts, enhancing geographic coverage and increasing occupancy rates,” Al Tayer added.

“Most of the buses will be equipped with the Driver Behaviour Monitoring System (Raqeeb), () to monitor and improve driver conduct using innovative technologies that enhance bus safety standards. They will also feature an Automated Passenger Counting (APC) system to record actual passenger numbers and match them against the automated fare collections to curb fare evasion. They also have an electronic Driver Identity Authentication system linked to the operating system. Buses have comfortable seating, high safety standards, adjustable seat belts in family areas, and a sleek design reflecting Dubai’s modernity,” Al Tayer concluded.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency, stated, “The purchase of the new buses focused on the compatibility with the latest global standards, including compliance with European carbon emissions specifications, low floors for easy access of people of determination, bike racks, special seating for children, Wi-Fi service, mobile phone charging points, and intelligent systems to provide the best services to public transport users, featuring outstanding interior finishes and wide seats.”

“RTA is a pioneer across the GCC in developing a special fuel consumption testing system (UAE Fuel Consumption Protocol) to compare fuel consumption among different bus types. The supplier qualification criteria included the ability to manufacture, supply, and maintain buses to global standards to enhance financial and environmental sustainability principles and ensure operational efficiency,” Bahrozyan added.