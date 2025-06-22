RTA to expand Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall metro station

Dubai: In a strategic move to accommodate Dubai’s growing public transport demand, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Emaar Properties, announced on Sunday, June 22, a major expansion of the Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall Metro Station.

The project aims to increase the station’s hourly capacity from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers — a significant 65 percent boost.

The expansion initiative comes in response to a surge in ridership, especially during peak periods such as New Year’s Eve, public holidays, and national events. Once completed, the upgraded station is expected to handle up to 220,000 passengers daily.

The project will see the station’s total area grow from 6,700 square metres to 8,500 square metres. It will feature upgraded pedestrian bridges, expanded concourse and platform areas, additional escalators and elevators, and optimised passenger flow through the separation of entry and exit gates.

Moreover, the number of fare gates will be increased, and commercial spaces within the station will be expanded to enhance passenger experience and generate additional revenue.

A vital hub in Dubai’s metro network

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, described the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station as a pivotal node in Dubai’s urban transport system due to its proximity to key landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai.

“Passenger numbers during New Year’s Eve alone exceed 110,000. Over the past five years, the station has witnessed an average annual ridership growth of 7.5 per cent,” Al Tayer noted.

He emphasised that the expansion is part of a long-term vision to meet projected transport demands up to 2040.

Rising ridership since inception

Since opening in early 2010, the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station has seen consistent increases in passenger numbers. Usage rose from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.254 million in 2016, reaching 7.885 million in 2019 — averaging approximately 43,000 daily boardings and alightings.