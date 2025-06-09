Sheikh Mohammed lays foundation stone for Dubai Metro Blue Line’s first station – to be world’s highest

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has laid the foundation stone for the first station of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, a major project to expand the city’s rail network.

In a post on his official X page on Monday, June 9, Sheikh Mohammed said, “I laid the foundation stone for the first station of the Dubai Metro’s Blue Line, a station set to become a new architectural icon added to Dubai’s renowned urban landmarks. With a total investment of Dh56 billion, the Blue Line will stretch 30 kilometres, bringing the total length of Dubai’s rail network to 131 kilometres and 78 stations.”

أثناء وضع حجر الأساس لأول محطة ضمن الخط الأزرق لمترو دبي الذي تبلغ إجمالي منافعه 56 مليار درهم .. المحطة تمثل أيقونة معمارية تضاف لأيقونات دبي الحضارية وستكون أولى محطات الخط الأزرق الذي سيمتد 30 كيلومتراً ليصل إجمالي طول السكك الحديدية بدبي 131 كيلومتر و78 محطة..



مترو دبي نقل… pic.twitter.com/Q6HLCAtV9q — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 9, 2025

The first station, named Emaar Properties Station, will be located in Dubai Creek Harbour. Standing at 74 metres high, it will become the world’s highest metro station, offering stunning views of the city skyline. The design by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill features smart technology, energy-saving systems, and a unique blend of bronze and glass, making it an iconic addition to Dubai’s infrastructure, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Dubai Metro Blue Line will stretch 30 kilometres, connecting nine elevated stations and five underground stations. It will pass through key areas like Dubai Festival City, Ras Al Khor, International City, Mirdif, Al Warqa, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Academic City. A 1.3 km bridge will carry the metro across Dubai Creek.

The line is expected to benefit over one million residents by 2040 and help reduce traffic congestion by 20 percent. It supports the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, focusing on improved mobility, sustainability, and liveable urban development.

Once operational, the Dubai Metro network will total 131 km, with 78 stations and 168 trains. The Blue Line alone is projected to carry 320,000 passengers daily by 2040, and the Emaar Properties Station will serve up to 160,000 passengers each day.

محمد بن راشد يشهد الاحتفال بوضع حجر الأساس لبدء تنفيذ الخط الأزرق لمترو دبي، وسموه يعتمد تصميم المحطة الأيقونية "إعمار العقارية". pic.twitter.com/bnAdjeADHV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 9, 2025

The project offers an estimated economic benefit of Dh 56.5 billion by 2040, including savings on travel time and fuel, fewer road accidents, and reduced carbon emissions. Emaar has acquired naming rights for the station for 10 years starting in 2029.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), during the foundation-laying ceremony. A presentation showcased the future benefits and technical aspects of the Blue Line, followed by a tour highlighting the progress of the Dubai Metro since its launch in 2009.

This new metro line reflects Dubai’s continued investment in smart, sustainable public transport, aiming to build a greener, more connected city for future generations.



