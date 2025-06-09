UAE: Four Indian expats win Rs 34.98L each in Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Four Indian expats based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have each won an impressive Dirham 150,000 (Rs 34,98,639) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly electronic draw.

The winners — Abdulla Pulikkoor Mohammed, Salihrahman Pallipadath, Shaji Memana, and Babulal Gautam — secured their prizes in the 275th draw after matching five out of the six winning numbers.

Big Ticket winners from India share their joy

Abdulla Pulikkoor Mohammed, a 34-year-old delivery rider from Kerala, has been living in Abu Dhabi for nine years. He entered the draw as part of a group of 12 friends and was thrilled to receive the winning call.

“I’m very happy. I will share the prize money with my friends and use my part to repay loans. Big Ticket is life-changing,” he said.

Salihrahman Pallipadath, a 37-year-old businessman from Kerala based in Ajman, also won through a group entry with 11 friends.

Shaji Memana from Kerala, bought his ticket online and was overwhelmed. “The call made my day. I’ll use the money to renew my company visa and will keep participating in Big Ticket. Luck can strike any time,” he said.

Babulal Gautam, a 68-year-old from Mumbai, previously ran a shop in Sharjah and has been trying his luck with Big Ticket UAE for the past ten years.

Tunisian expat also wins

Souhail Barhoumi, a 38-year-old Tunisian national living in Ajman, was shopping for Eid Al Adha clothes when he got the life-changing call. Barhoumi works at Dubai Islamic Bank and plans to use the money to complete construction on his house.

“I’ll keep trying for the grand prize. This win means a lot to me and my family,” he said.

Dh 25 million grand prize on July 3

All attention is now focused on July 3, when the Dh 25 million grand prize will be announced during a live draw.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Big Ticket website or at counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.