RTI activist arrested for ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Mumbai: An RTI activist was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making ‘derogatory remarks’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on social media, police said.

According to the police, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC at Sakinaka police station against RTI activists.

“The accused allegedly threatened them,” police added.

