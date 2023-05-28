RTI activist arrested for ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Modi, Amit Shah

'The accused allegedly threatened them,' police added.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2023 8:11 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Mumbai: An RTI activist was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making ‘derogatory remarks’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on social media, police said.

“RTI activist Gulam Qazi arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on social media,” said Mumbai Police.

According to the police, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC at Sakinaka police station against RTI activists.

“The accused allegedly threatened them,” police added.

Earlier in April, Police arrest arrested the person who wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on PM Modi during his visit to Kochi. The accused was identified as Xavier.

