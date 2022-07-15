Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik as her abductor

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th July 2022 8:15 pm IST
India criticises OIC-IPHRC comments on Yasin Malik ruling
Yaseen Malik- Twitter

Jammu: Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of late former J&K Chief Minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, on Friday identified Yasin Malik as her abductor in 1989.

Rubaiya Sayeed, listed as the witness for the prosecution, appeared before the CBI court here and identified Yasin Malik and three other accused as her abductors.

Also Read
Yasin Malik seeks physical presence in court to contest Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case

Rubaiya Sayeed was abducted in 1989 and her release was managed by swapping four jailed militant commanders when her father was then the Home Minister in the V.P. Singh government.

MS Education Academy

Malik has already been sentenced for life in the terror funding case in which he admitted to the charges levelled against him by the prosecution.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button