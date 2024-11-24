‘Rubbish’: Viewers from India, Pakistan slam Jafaa makers

Islamabad: Jafaa, the popular Hum TV drama serial starring Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, Mohib Mirza, and Usman Mukhtar, has captured the audience’s attention with its emotional depth and gripping storyline. It is currently one of the trending Pakistani dramas in India.

However, despite its initial success and significant viewership, the drama is now facing harsh criticism from fans in both Pakistan and India for stretching its plot unnecessarily.

Latest Episodes Irks Fans

Jafaa revolves around the lives of Dr. Zara and Dr. Numair, who navigate numerous personal and professional challenges. While earlier episodes received praise for their compelling narrative, the recent focus on Andaleeb’s disappearance has left viewers frustrated.

In episode 27, the story took a controversial turn as the makers declared Andaleeb’s death without providing any concrete proof, leaving fans disappointed.

Fans argue that the prolonged focus on Andaleeb’s storyline, particularly her sudden disappearance after Numair’s decision to conduct a DNA test on their daughter, has disrupted the show’s pacing.

Many fans believe the makers are intentionally dragging the narrative to increase the number of episodes and get more viewers, rather than prioritizing the drama’s quality.

One frustrated viewer commented, “The makers have ruined the drama after adding illogical twists in the name of sensation and suspense.” Others expressed discontent over the weekly release schedule, accusing the channel of deliberately stretching the drama to keep audiences hooked.

Another viewer commented, “The unnecessary suspense and dragging have made this show unbearable.”

More About Jafaa

Jafaa has been written by renowned writer Samira Fazal, directed by Danish Nawaz, and produced by Momina Duraid.

Whether the criticism will lead to any changes remains to be seen, but for now, loyal viewers are left hoping for a more satisfying conclusion to the series.