Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla ‘blessed with twins’

Mumbai: Television stars Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are overjoyed as they await the arrival of their first child. The couple, known for their adorable chemistry, recently shared some exciting news in a video on Rubina’s YouTube channel. The ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner, who is in her 3rd trimester now, revealed that they are expecting not just one, but two babies – twins!

In a podcast episode titled ‘Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show’, Rubina said, “I wish to share with you we are expecting twins.”

The actress also shared the moment they found out about the twins during an ultrasound. She fondly recalled Abhinav’s disbelief, saying, “When we first found out that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav’s reaction. We saw it in the ultrasound, and he was like, no way! I said yeah, that’s the truth. He’s like no, no, no way! I said that’s the truth, and that’s what the doctor is saying.”

The couple, who have been happily married to Abhinav Shukla for five years now, announced the pregnancy on September 16 through their social media accounts. However, the journey to parenthood hasn’t been without its challenges. In the video, Rubina also mentioned a minor car accident she had on her way back from the third-month pregnancy scan.

Fans and well-wishers are showering the couple with love and congratulations as they embark on this new chapter of their lives!