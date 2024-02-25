Rubina Dilaik bids goodbye to television industry?

Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik is a talented actress who has won over audiences with her performances. She recently became a mother but hasn’t let that stop her from working. Last November, Dilaik gave birth to adorable twin girls named Jeeva and Edhaa. When actresses have children, people often wonder whether they will continue acting or take time off – Will they quit showbiz altogether? Rubina, in a candid conversation, addressed these questions and shared her heartfelt thoughts.

Rubina on Quitting Television

Rubina Dilaik recently appeared in Mr. Faisu’s YouTube vlog and was questioned about whether she intends to continue working in television now that she is a mother to two lovely daughters. The actress replied,

“Mere liye television mera bread butter or mera aur mera kya bolte hai mere career ka subhe ka nashtha hai. Mere career ki shuraat hai. Main to television kabhi chhod hi nahi sakti hun. (For me, television is my bread and butter, and what do they say my career’s breakfast. It’s the beginning of my career. I can never leave television).”

Rubina also mentioned her plans to stay in the TV acting industry, saying she is not limited to just TV. She explained that as long as she has a platform through which she can showcase her skills – whether YouTube, a podcast, or something else:

“Mere liye sab barabar hai. Mere liye madhyam zaroori hai. Aur wo koi bhi madhyam ho sakta hai. Madhyam YouTube bhi ho sakta hai, podcast bhi ho sakta hai. Jaha main jaungi apna acha krungi.”

Rubina Dilaik’s career

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14, which she competed in alongside her spouse Abhinav Shukla. She is best known for portraying Radhika Shastri in the TV series Chotti Bahu, which marked her acting debut. Another notable part she played is Soumya Singh, a transgender woman, on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina Dilaik has appeared on several reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she came in fifth place, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she was the runner-up. She has also starred in Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed and Jeannie Aur Juju.