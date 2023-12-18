Rubina Dilaik’s newborn girls’ photos leaked online?

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are rumored to have embraced parenthood, according to a post by Rubina’s gym trainer. The trainer had initially shared the joyous news on her Instagram but later edited the post to a more cryptic ‘Congratulations.’

Though reports suggest that the couple has welcomed twin girls, Rubina and Abhinav have not officially confirmed the news, and no photos of their newborns have been shared as of yet.

Amid the speculation, social media and YouTube have seen a surge in the circulation of photoshopped images featuring Rubina Dilaik with babies, falsely claiming them to be her children. The manipulated images portray Rubina cradling infants in her arms.

It is not uncommon for such photoshopped images to circulate in celebrity cases, especially during pregnancy announcements, as fans often create them out of curiosity.

Rubina had earlier confirmed via her YouTube channel’s new show, Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, that she is expecting twins. The actor has been pretty active on her social media handles ever since she announced her pregnancy in September.