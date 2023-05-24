THIS contestant removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: The highly anticipated shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 (KKK 13), hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently underway, and fans eagerly await updates straight from the shooting location. The show is being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and it will premiere in July after the completion of shooting. And now, we have an exciting update on the first elimination.

In a stunning turn of events, the latest season of the popular reality show KKK 13 has already witnessed its first elimination, leaving viewers and insiders buzzing with speculation. Initially it was said that Anjali Anand became the first contestant to get evicted and her journey ended in very first week.

However, latest update from the sets has taken everyone by surprise. Sources close to the production revealed the name of unfortunate contestant to leave the competition and she is none other than Ruhi Chaturvedi. Yes, you read that right! Not Anjali, but Ruhi has been eliminated instead. An official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

As the news spreads like wildfire, social media platforms have been flooded with fans expressing their surprise, disappointment, and support for Ruhi Chaturvedi. Hashtags related to the show and the eliminated contestant have been trending, creating a frenzy of discussions and debates about the fairness of the elimination process.

