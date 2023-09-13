Rules flouted while establishing AP Skill Development Corporation, says CID chief

Amaravati: As many as 13 signatures of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were found on various files pertaining to the Skill Development Corporation, which was set up by flouting rules, AP Crime Investigation Department Chief N Sanjay said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he also said due procedure was not followed when the corporation was established and money reached private parties through the government entity.

Investigation has led to the conclusion, prime facie, that the then TDP government’s head and highest executive of the regime, Chandrababu Naidu has orchestrated the entire scheme.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with a case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.