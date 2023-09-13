Rules flouted while establishing AP Skill Development Corporation, says CID chief

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with a case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th September 2023 8:08 pm IST
AP CID
(Photo: Twitter)

Amaravati: As many as 13 signatures of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were found on various files pertaining to the Skill Development Corporation, which was set up by flouting rules, AP Crime Investigation Department Chief N Sanjay said on Wednesday.

Peoples Career

Speaking to reporters here, he also said due procedure was not followed when the corporation was established and money reached private parties through the government entity.

Also Read
Hyderabad: IT employees hold demonstration in support of Naidu

Investigation has led to the conclusion, prime facie, that the then TDP government’s head and highest executive of the regime, Chandrababu Naidu has orchestrated the entire scheme.

MS Education Academy

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with a case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th September 2023 8:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button