Rumoured list of 17 celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Following the immense success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the makers of the controversial reality show are gearing up for the much-awaited Bigg Boss 17. The announcement was made by the host Salman Khan, who also unveiled the show’s first promo recently, featuring him in three different avatars. The tagline, ‘Dil, Dimaag and Dum’, hinted at an interesting theme that promises an exciting viewing experience for the audience.

Promo

In an exciting twist, rumors suggest that BB 17 will introduce a ‘Couples Vs Singles’ theme, adding a new dimension this season. This fresh concept is sure to bring in more excitement and drama as contestants navigate the complexities of relationships within the Bigg Boss house.

As the anticipation builds for the season’s premiere, fans and viewers are eager to know about the speculated contestants. Various names have been buzzing in the grapevine, hinting at the diverse personalities who might grace the upcoming season. Have a look at the new tentative list here.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants List 2023

Isha Malviya Eisha Singh Sangita Ghosh Samarth Jurel Aishwarya Sharma Harsha Beniwal Indira Krishna Sandip Sikcand Falaq Naaz/Shafaz Naaz

Bigg Boss 17 Jodis/Couples Names

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh

However, an official list from the makers is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.