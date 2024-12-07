Rumours fly: Did Pushpa 2’s Allu Arjun undergo plastic surgery?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the Indian box office by storm, smashing records and setting a new benchmark. The much-anticipated sequel, directed by Sukumar, opened to an astounding Rs 175.1 crore nett on its first day, as per Sacnilk, overtaking the previous record set by SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Amidst the Pushpa 2 talks, rumors about Allu Arjun undergoing plastic surgery have sparked a heated debate on social media.

Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Fans and critics have been comparing old and new pictures of Allu Arjun, pointing out changes in his nose and lips. This led to speculation that the star might have undergone cosmetic surgery.

Adding to the buzz is a resurfaced interview with cosmetic surgeon Dr. Rajasekhar Gollu, who discussed how many celebrities turn to surgery to maintain their looks. While Dr. Gollu didn’t confirm anything, he suggested that Allu Arjun’s facial features may have been enhanced.

Anti-fans have used these rumors to troll the actor, sharing edited images and comments online. However, Allu Arjun’s fans have stood by him, calling these claims baseless and an attempt to harm his reputation before Pushpa 2’s release.

It’s worth noting that cosmetic surgeries are common in the entertainment industry. Many actors, including global stars, opt for these procedures to enhance their appearance. Whether Allu Arjun has done so or not, it doesn’t take away from his talent or achievements.

Despite the noise, Allu Arjun remains focused on his work. Pushpa 2 has already set records, with over Rs. 1,000 crores in pre-release business. The actor continues to prove why he’s a favorite among millions.