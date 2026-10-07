Rumours fly: Mr Faisu, Nikhat’s nikah in Madinah?

He had previously spoken about getting married in 2026, while a purported wedding invitation recently circulating online brought fresh attention to the subject.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: |   Updated:
Rumours fly: Mr Faisu, Nikhat’s nikah in Madinah?
Instagram - FAISAL SHAIKH

Hyderabad: Wedding bells in Saudi Arabia for Mr Faisu? The social media star’s latest Instagram story has fans wondering whether his much-awaited nikah will take place in Madinah. With conversations around his marriage already gathering attention, his Saudi update has added another twist to the wedding buzz.

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, shared glimpses of his trip, including a selfie from inside a car with a location tag reading “Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.” Another glimpse showed the road ahead as he travelled.

Fans have linked the visit to his wedding, with a caption accompanying the circulating visuals claiming, “Faisu ka nikah Madina Sharif main hai,” suggesting that the ceremony would take place in the holy city.

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However, the location tag and the wedding claim are two separate things. While the visuals carry a Jeddah tag, they do not feature an announcement from Faisu confirming a nikah in Madinah or explaining whether the trip is connected to his marriage.

The speculation comes amid renewed interest in Faisu’s wedding plans. He had previously spoken about getting married in 2026, while a purported wedding invitation recently circulating online brought fresh attention to the subject.

For now, his Saudi trip has given followers another reason to keep an eye on his stories. Is a wedding announcement coming next? Fans will have to wait for Faisu to reveal whether they have connected the dots correctly.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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