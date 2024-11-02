Rumours fly: Sreeleela to become Allu-Konidela bahu soon

Hyderabad: Actress Sreeleela has been making waves for her impressive film lineup as she has been signing projects with top stars across multiple languages. But now, the actress is also making headlines for her rumored personal life connections.

Speculations are rife that Sreeleela is currently dating none other than Telugu actor Panja Vaishnav Tej, nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi and younger brother to Sai Dharam Tej.

Talks in the Telugu film circles suggest that Sreeleela and Vaishnav Tej, who co-starred in last year’s film Adikesava, developed a close bond during the movie’s production. It’s said that the two have maintained their connection since, often meeting at private gatherings and events.

It is also being said that the families of both actors are supportive of the relationship, with some even speculating that a marriage could be in the future.

Fresh buzz also claims that Vaishnav Tej sent Sreeleela a very special Diwali gift. The mega hero reportedly surprised Sreeleela with a stunning diamond necklace valued at around Rs 5 lakhs.

Despite the growing whispers, neither Sreeleela nor Vaishnav Tej has confirmed the relationship, and both have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

Sreeleela, who made her debut with PellisandaD and gained further acclaim with Guntur Kaaram, continues to stay in the spotlight, both for her career and her rumored romance with the mega-family actor. Fans await an official statement, but for now, the rumors continue to swirl around this potential new power couple of Tollywood.